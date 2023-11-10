By Euronews

In a celebration of her three-decade-long career in the film industry, renowned Italian actress Monica Bellucci has been given the Golden Alexander Award at the 64th Thessaloniki Film Festival in Greece.

Best known for her performances in films such as "Irreversible" and "The Passion of the Christ" Monica Bellucci is undeniably, one of the most glamorous stars of world cinema and an official guest of this year's Thessaloniki Film Festival.

The festival also featured a special screening of Giuseppe Tornatore's sensual comedy-drama, "Malena," in which Bellucci delivers a lead performance. Before the screening, she received the festival's honorary Golden Alexander Award.

Reflecting on the filming experience, Bellucci expressed her gratitude: "For me, it was an amazing experience to be part of this project. And the director did an amazing job. It means so much to me to be here at this amazing festival. And thank you for this festival very much. I was moved because you all know how much I love Greece. I come often, and I am grateful for this great artist, Maria Callas, because I keep saying that what moved me is the duality of Maria Callas. She was a diva, she had a divine talent, and at the same time, she was a woman with a simple heart."

Monica Bellucci receives a round of applause at Thessaloniki Film Festival, Nov 9, 2023 Thessaloniki Film Festival/Ververidis Vasilis/Motionteam.gr

Bellucci also attended the screening of the film Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs. Directed by Tom Volf and Yannis Dimolitsas, the film features Bellucci in a starring role.

Transitioning from a modeling career to a prolific acting journey, the 59-year-old Bellucci has acted in a diverse range of genres, including comedies, dramas, and historical films in multiple languages.

Bellucci continues to work in the fashion industry, serving as a model for prestigious brands such as Dior and Dolce and Gabbana.

Bellucci hinted at the prospect of adding "director" to her achievements.