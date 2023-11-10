Visit Euronews

Michelin star chef releases cookbook inspired by PSG players' favourite meals

Michelin star chef releases cookbook inspired by PSG players’ favourite meals
Michelin star chef releases cookbook inspired by PSG players’ favourite meals Copyright Canva
By Euronews
Traditionally, football fans tend to gravitate towards jerseys, video games, and scarves to honour their favourite clubs. Now, they’re getting a cookbook...

Who said footballers can’t be foodies?

The PSG - Paris Saint-Germain - has become the first French football club to publish a cookbook.

The red & blue cookbook ‘A table avec le Paris Saint-Germain' features the favourite recipes of the club's iconic players, and is the work of two-starred Michelin chef David Toutain. In collaboration with ten Parisian players and first-team nutritionist Juan José Morillas, the 192-page book is aimed at football fans and curious gourmets, with 70 easy to cook recipes.

So, curious to know what are the go-to dishes of your favourite players like Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Danilo Pereira and Kang-in Lee? Look no further. From goats cheese tarts to Bibimpap, via lasagna and Caesar salads with raspberry mayo, there's something for everyone. 

Juan José Morillas, the performance nutritionist at Paris Saint-Germain, stated: "When the club asked me to collaborate on this book, I saw it as an opportunity to present and reinforce our work on cooking and its nutritional aspect.”

"For me, this book is a challenge: an approach that revolves around balance, while matching flavours to each other,” said author David Toutain. “As far as consumers are concerned, beyond the sporting and football-playing aspects, they will always have something to learn from a recipe in this book: tips, relevance, but also the international cuisine aspect.”

“It was stimulating to research the product, the emblematic dish of a region or country, while transforming it just a little,” added Toutain.

‘A table avec le Paris Saint-Germain' is published by Editions Amphora and is available in bookshops throughout France for €24.95.

