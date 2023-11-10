By Euronews

Traditionally, football fans tend to gravitate towards jerseys, video games, and scarves to honour their favourite clubs. Now, they’re getting a cookbook...

Who said footballers can’t be foodies?

The PSG - Paris Saint-Germain - has become the first French football club to publish a cookbook.

The red & blue cookbook ‘A table avec le Paris Saint-Germain' features the favourite recipes of the club's iconic players, and is the work of two-starred Michelin chef David Toutain. In collaboration with ten Parisian players and first-team nutritionist Juan José Morillas, the 192-page book is aimed at football fans and curious gourmets, with 70 easy to cook recipes.

So, curious to know what are the go-to dishes of your favourite players like Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Danilo Pereira and Kang-in Lee? Look no further. From goats cheese tarts to Bibimpap, via lasagna and Caesar salads with raspberry mayo, there's something for everyone.

‘A table avec le Paris Saint-Germain' Editions Amphora

Juan José Morillas, the performance nutritionist at Paris Saint-Germain, stated: "When the club asked me to collaborate on this book, I saw it as an opportunity to present and reinforce our work on cooking and its nutritional aspect.”

"For me, this book is a challenge: an approach that revolves around balance, while matching flavours to each other,” said author David Toutain. “As far as consumers are concerned, beyond the sporting and football-playing aspects, they will always have something to learn from a recipe in this book: tips, relevance, but also the international cuisine aspect.”

‘A table avec le Paris Saint-Germain' Editions Amphora

“It was stimulating to research the product, the emblematic dish of a region or country, while transforming it just a little,” added Toutain.

‘A table avec le Paris Saint-Germain' is published by Editions Amphora and is available in bookshops throughout France for €24.95.