The Month of European Film is designed to celebrate the diversity of European film for six weeks until its grand finale on 9 December with the European Film Awards in Berlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a successful pan-European launch last year, the European Film Academy (EFA) kicks off the second edition of its Month of European Film initiative today, Wednesday 1 November.

Across Europe, thanks to the Academy’s partner Europa Cinemas, flagship cinemas in 40 countries – including capital cities, small towns and national cinema networks – highlight European films, presenting special programmes, events and dedicated retrospectives.

Concurrently, streaming platform Mubi is presenting a special focus on European films, while VoD portal DAFilms is highlighting a selection of European documentaries.

During the Month of European Film, there will be a multitude of different initiatives. Instead of a uniform catalogue, each participating cinema is creating a unique program according to their expertise and catering to their audience’s taste.

The programmes also include the five films nominated for the 2024 LUX Audience Award: the Berlinale highlight 20,000 Species of Bees, by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren (Spain); The Teacher’s Lounge by İlker Çatak (Germany); Berlinale 2023 winner On The Adamant by Nicolas Philibert (France); Smoke Sauna Sisterhood by Anna Hints (Estonia, France, Iceland); and our personal favourite, Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki (Finland).

Various screenings all over Europe are introduced by filmmakers and by members of the European Film Academy.

“With the Month of European Film, the Academy continues to build a network and a window for the simultaneous celebration of European cinema. After a great start in 2022 with 35 partners, it makes us proud to welcome a spectacular 75 partners in 2023,” said Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and Director of the European Film Academy.

One of the highlights of the Month of European Film will be the Young Audience Film Weekend (4- 5 November), during which the launch of the European Film Club will take place, followed by “Europe’s Biggest Watch Party” of the dystopian road movie Everything Will Change by German director Martin Persiel.

During the weekend, the three films nominated for the annual Young Audience Award will also be announced.

The Month of European Film will also see the European Arthouse Cinema Day on 12 November, a project organised by CICAE, the international confederation of arthouse cinemas.

The 36th European Film Awards take place in Berlin on 9 December.