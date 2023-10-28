Cultural digest: Don’t miss these events in Europe this week

An Afrobeats superstar, pesky poltergeist, chocolate in Paris and so much more on the menu this week for you dear reader. Do swipe up.

Monsters are scary, but not knowing what to do over the weekend can be scarier. Never fear, we've once again gathered all the best new exhibitions, music, film, TV and books to sink your fangs into.

TV

The Enfield Poltergeist Apple TV+

Whether you believe in them or not, who doesn't love a good ghost story?

It was late summer 1977 when single mother Peggy Hodgson first called the police about furniture mysteriously moving and knocking sounds on the walls of her home in Enfield, London. A bizarre series of events unfolded from there, with paranormal investigators, journalists and neighbours all getting involved and reporting spooky happenings. 'The Enfield Poltergeist' re-tells these infamous events in a new TV series, streaming on Apple TV+ from 27 October.

New to Netflix is 'Life on Our Planet', a Steven Spielberg produced nature documentary featuring a striking blend of CGI and real footage, narrated by Morgan Freeman (although we can't help but long for David Attenborough's dulcet tones.)

Film

What better way to spend the Halloween weekend than sitting in a darkened cinema watching a movie about giant killer animatronics attacking a security guard at a kiddy-themed pizzeria riddled with nasty nostalgia?

Another new horror release from Blumhouse (the production company behind the very disappointing The Exorcist: Believer) and based on an indie game, Five Nights at Freddy's takes a childhood haunt and haunts it with dead children in the form of creepy possessed animal robots that Mike (Josh Hutcherson) must survive for five nights.

With Halloween fast approaching, it’s the season for watching horror films and dressing up as evil characters with disfigurements from the movies. It's a common trope in film history, especially facial scarring, which continues to thrive as a lazy shorthand for bad guys. From James Bond films to Marvel, Hollywood just can't seem to stop identifying villains by giving them facial scars or blemishes. And it's a trope which can have a lasting impact. We spoke with Phyllida Swift, the CEO of Face Equality International, to better understand the organisation’s mission, how the TV and film industry still can’t stop itself from using tired visual shorthand when it comes to portraying evil on screen – at the detriment of an entire community - and why they're asking for a disclaimer before horror films this Halloween season. You can read our interview here.

Elsewhere, in light of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, we've also put together a list of eight movies that can help people to better understand the situation and its history through providing different perspectives.

Lastly, with the sad news that Shaft star Richard Roundtree has passed away, there was never a better time to watch the original Gordon Parks-directed film from 1971.

Art and Exhibitions

From the colourful caricatures of Harry Stevens to Man Ray's iconic Saturn and London Transport roundel image, the posters that have embellished London's station walls over the decades are full of bright ideas and beautiful aesthetics. Over 110 of them from the London Transport Museum's collection are now on display at The Global Poster Gallery in Covent Garden, London.

Over in Florence, British-Indian sculptor and conceptual artist Anish Kapoor has a new blockbuster exhibition at the Palazzo Strozzi. From disorientating mirrored sculptures to bold blood-red installations, the works on display are as unsettling as they are inspiring. To find out more, read our interview with Kapoor here.

Oh, and if you've ever wondered what an ancient mummy smells like, wonder no more! Researchers at Germany's Max Planck Institute have recreated the fragrance used in the mummification process of a prominent Egyptian woman - and you can experience it as part of a new exhibition at Denmark's Moesgaard Museum: “Ancient Egypt - Obsessed with Life.”

Music

Swifties, rejoice! On its ninth anniversary, Taylor Swift has released a re-recording of her fifth studio album '1989', renamed ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’. Featuring huge hits like 'Bad Blood' and 'Shake it Off', the album sent Swift into superstardom and cemented her place as this generation's Queen of Pop.

Elsewhere, Afrobeats superstar Mr Eazi has released his debut full-length album, 'Evil Genius', for which he commissioned 13 artists from across Africa to create unique pieces inspired by each track on the record. Catch our interview with him here.

British electro R&B artist Sampha's new album, 'Lahai', is also out now and well worth a listen - as is Shake Shake Go's new album, 'Double Vision'. We recently spoke to the band - stay tuned to Euronews Culture for our upcoming interview.

Books

As we mentioned in last week's digest, 'tis the season of celebrity memoirs! Britney Spears has been making headlines this week with hers:The Woman in Me. From revelations about an abortion, to Justin Timberlake's 'blaccent' during a conversation with R&B singer Ginuwine (which went viral on social media after actress Michelle Williams performed a reading), it's a raw and riveting insight into the troubled life of a pop princess.

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart also delighted his fans by releasing his memoir ' Making it So', a riveting ride through his early years growing up in Yorkshire, to winning a place at drama school, becoming an established Shakespearian actor and then finding lots of fame and fortune mid-life when he grudgingly accepted a role in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Read it or better yet, listen to Stewart's unique voice in the audiobook.

Food

Is there a more delicious pairing than Paris and chocolate? 'The Salon du Chocolat' takes place in the City of Love for 5 days from 28 October, with a variety of events from chocolatiers, cocoa producers, pastry chefs and more. A must for any sweet tooth.