Cultural Digest: Don’t miss these events in Europe this week

Swooning Swifties, awful Exorcists, and one hell of a film festival...

There's a chill in the air as Halloween creeps closer, and Euronews Culture critic David Mouriquand shares a scathing review of The Exorcist: Believer.

Whether you're planning on watching horror films and hibernating or brightening your evenings with some artistic inspiration, we've whittled down some of the best things to do and see around the continent this week.

Art

Gudrun Vera. Savior, 2023. Plastilina, photograph and plexiglass. Sequences XI

An exploration of entangled emotions and impending ecological consequences, the Sequences Art Biennial showcases the symbolic power of contemporary art at its 11th edition ‘Can’t See’ in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Open now until 22 October, over 50 of the most exciting artists from the Nordic and Baltic regions will be sharing their works.

Then there's the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao which has opened 'Picasso Sculptor - Matter and Body', an exhibition of the Spanish artist’s work marking the 50th anniversary of his death. Our very own Theo Farrant made the trip to give you the lowdown.

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, the art collector and grandson of Pablo Picasso, who discussed the iconic artist's life and legacy.

Film

There's plenty to be getting on with in the cinema world...

Avoid The Exorcist: Believer like the plague (as if that wasn't already crystal clear) and choose instead to head to Lyon for the 15th edition of the Festival Lumière.

The 2023 Lumière Festival kicks off this weekend and lasts until Sunday 22 October... and the line-up is eye-wateringly good. This year's recipient of the coveted Lumière Prize is celebrated German director Wim Wenders. Click here for our lowdown on the festival, as well as the screenings and events you shouldn’t miss. And stay tuned for our coverage of the festival, which includes some major high-profile interviews... Watch this space.

Elsewhere, there's the streaming release of The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, a new documentary in which the woman who went from assistant to lover of the ex-Beatle John Lennon talks about her side of a misunderstood story.

And who could ignore the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, which is out now in cinemas across Europe? It is predicted to be one of the biggest films of the year and contributes to making the concert film the surprise trend of 2023 fall season.

However, there's a snag: fans are being encouraged to sing along during screenings, and our resident cinema purist David Mouriquand is not best pleased about the dismissal of cinema etiquette ...

Sport

While rugby is often thought of as a rough and rugged sport, it also contains a softer side; artistry through every tiny tension and tactile movement - especially when accompanied by the cinematic qualities of live orchestral music.

The Philharmonie de Paris will provide a series of musical performances this weekend (14-15 October) that seek to compliment and enrich the fizzing atmosphere of the quarter-final 2023 Rugby World Cup, which will be projected on a big screen in the concert hall.

TV

Spooky series maestro Mike Flanagan ('The Haunting of Hill House', 'The Midnight Club') is back with another gothic spine tingler on Netflix: 'The Fall of the House of Usher', based on Edgar Allen Poe's 1839 short story of the same name.

The plot follows Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), whom great tragedy has befallen with the deaths of his entire bloodline. A flashback unravels the grisly details using a cast of familiar Flanagan favourites such as Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas. Perfect viewing for getting into the Halloween spirit.

Event

1926 Maserati Tipo 26 Concorso D’eleganza Varignana 1705

Vintage car lovers, put pedal to the metal for 'Concorso D’eleganza Varignana 1705'.

Hosted at the picturesque 18th century Palazzo di Varignana in Bologna, Italy, the inaugural event will display a curated collection of "the world's most exceptional and pre-eminent automobiles," according to a press release.

From the Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Berlinetta Touring, to the Ferrari 275 GTB, there will be 23 examples in total of pre-1973 automative icons to ogle until the 15 October.

If you fancy a tipple (or two), "the world's greatest celebration of cocktail culture" has begun with London's Cocktail Week, which ends on 22 October. Exclusive events will take place across the capital, featuring international bar takeovers, tasting sessions and masterclasses in mixology. Cheers!