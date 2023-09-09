Cultural digest: Don’t miss these events in Europe this week

This week there's an exciting Netflix release and festivals in Berlin and London.

Here, we break down all the best things coming out that are worthy of your much sought after attention. All dressed up with nowhere to go in this heat? Don't worry, we've got art shows, a TV series and more to get stuck into over the next seven days.

Fashion

London Fashion Week kicks off on Friday 15, running until Tuesday 19. The event showcases the work of over 250 designers and is one of the 'Big Four' fashion weeks, along with New York, Milan, and Paris.

Highlights include the Burberry show, where creative director Daniel Lee presents his second runway collection and Sinead Gorey’s inaugural ravewear show.

Also featuring are BFC NEWGEN designers, 16Arlington, JW Anderson, KNWLS, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, ROKSANDA and Simone Rocha.

Museum

Another one for those in the UK capital next week, the Science Museum has two late-night events.

The ‘Lates’ are for adults only and allow visitors to explore the museum at night and take part in other themed events and activities.

On Wednesday 13, there is a Stargazing Late where experts will talk about photographs from space expeditions, the beginning and end of life on Earth and the new space race.

You can also learn about dark matter and design a distant planet with alien life.

On Thursday 19, music fans can spend an evening learning about the relationship between music and the human brain and the benefits and risks of AI in creative industries.

There will also be a silent disco, pub quiz and access to the Turn it up: The power of music exhibition.

Netflix

This week has seen the release of the fifth and final series of Top Boy on Netflix. The gritty crime drama is set on a fictional London estate and follows the lives of two drug dealers and kingpins, Dushane (played by Ashley Walters) and Sully (played by Kane Robinson).

The series finale has already received critical acclaim. According to a five-star review in the Guardian, “it delivers six tense, kinetic and moving episodes where our complex anti-heroes find themselves pushed to the brink.” Prepare to binge. Big time.

Music

This weekend, Europe’s edition of the famous US Lollapalooza festival kicks off. Held in Berlin, the event running from 9-10 September sees more than 70,000 music fans descend on the city.

This year there is a stellar line-up with performers including Imagine Dragons, Aurora and Rina Sawayam.

Alongside the music, there’s a fashion market and DIY clothing station where you can create your own jazzy festival outfit.

Exhibition

If you’re still in Berlin on the 15th, head to the Berlinische Galerie for the opening of a new blockbuster exhibition.

Edvard Munch - Magic of the North includes an array of paintings, prints and photographs by the Norwegian artist from between 1892 and 1933.

At the turn of the century, Munch was a major influencer figure in Berlin’s art scene and the city was one of the seminal locations of his career.

The show also features works by other artists including Walter Leistikow and Akseli Gallen-Kallela.