Electronic dance music fans need to check out how a Cyprus festival is keeping the summer joy alive a month after festival season ended.

As we wave goodbye to August, it might seem like the summer of 2023 is truly over. And what a damp squib of a summer it has been, in all honesty. For those who’ve spent it in the northern parts of Europe, it has literally been damp.

Rarely did a relentless torrent or rain abate for the kinds of festivities we all like to enjoy. Conversely, the south of Europe endured one of the hottest summers in years, as punishing heat led to dangerous wildfires engulfing large parts of the continent.

All together, it’s been a bit rubbish. Thank goodness then that the festival season isn’t actually over. Offering one last chance at sunsplash fun, an electronic festival in Cyprus might be the answer to how to spend a late long weekend this September.

BEONIX Festival returns 22-24 September for its second edition. Taking place in Limassol, Cyprus, the 2022 festival hosted Carl Cox, Boris Brejcha, Deborah De Luca, Paul Kalkbrenner, Sasha, Sven Väth, John Digweed, Adriatique and more as part of a phenomenal electronic dance showcase.

Legendary Line-up

Now, BEONIX (sometimes stylised as BeOn1x) is back with an even mightier line-up of electronic talent. Headliners include Black Coffee, Maceo Plex, Stephan Bodzin, and the return of Paul Kalkbrenner to the festival.

Black Coffee is a a South African DJ who’s been on the scene since 1994. The veteran is no slouch though and is riding the wave of his Best Electronic/Dance 2021 Grammy Award winning album ‘Subconsciously’, and has recently produced songs for Drake’s 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

Cuban-American Maceo Plex is also a 90s rave legend under his old moniker Eric Entity. Three or four pseudonyms later (it’s hard to keep count), Maceo Plex’s current reinvention is as a slick production powerhouse. Stephan Bodzin brings a live set to the festival. The German DJ has remixed almost everyone under the sun at this point, making it impossible to predict what the Herzblut boss will bring to the Cyprus heat.

Finally, 2022 headliner Paul Kalkbrenner is another live act to expect special things for in Limassol. Kalkbrenner is a mainstream legend for songs like ‘Sky & Sand’ just as much as he’s for the appreciator of a deeper cut with his extensive back catalogue.

Who else is there?

New artists are also heading down to the Mediterranean island. Brina Knauss, Innellea, Jan Blomqvist, Joplyn, Joyhauser, Kadosh, Karla Blum, Luna Semara, and Oliver Huntemann.

If that’s not enough, a final announcement has also added Andata, Antony K, Argy K, Baroque, Carbon, Dalton, Kosta Kritikos, Lewis Fautzi, and SUZé to a stacked line-up.

A total of 50 acts will play over three stages, split into three distinct genres. There’s the main stage, one of the largest music stages in the world, which will handle the headliners and more mainstream acts; the Angar stage will cover the heavier side of electronic music; and the Organic stage is there for the lighter techno we all embrace when we need a little break from the intensity.

BEONIX Felix Hohagen Photography

Location, Location, Location

Why does BEONIX’s Cyprus location make it such a special event? Partly, the location in the south of Cyprus by the beach in Limassol means it’s an opportunity for European ravers to get one last outdoors hurrah before everything gets too cold.

But there’s more to it. The organisers have taken particular care this year to incorporate the island’s culture into the festival. The theme, ‘A Trip To The 9th Planet’ promises to integrate the history of Cyprus with immersive technology, art installations and the top-notch line-up.

“Everyone is used to closing their festival season in August, but weather conditions in Cyprus make it possible to extend the season until the end of September,” the festival organisers said.

“We want people to come to the island to relax near the sea by day and dance with us all night long. We want BEONIX to be a safe and inclusive space for everyone willing to show their true colours and be free, but at the same time, be respectful of other people's boundaries.”

BEONIX Festival runs 22-24 September in Limassol, Cyprus.