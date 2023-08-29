By Luke Hanrahan

They say increased bureaucracy and costs leave them out of pocket.

Many British musicians say Brexit has cost them dearly with almost half of those surveyed saying they have less work in the EU and more than a quarter saying they have seen all their work in Europe dry up.

In its report, Paying the Price, the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) said those who are still working in Europe have seen a significant increase in costs with fees for visas, work permits and equipment carnets introduced since the UK left the EU.

Schengen visa limitations also restrict professionals to just 90 days in a 180-day period within the EU. The UK-EU trade agreement also lacks provisions for short-term travel for freelance creative professionals.

Simon Wallfisch decided the best option for him was to move to Germany with his family. He was able to obtain a German passport because his grandmother had been a German citizen.

Simon said: “It's just a fact that we're faced with. What used to be possible: to get a call on a Friday, turn up on a Monday, and start working in another European country is now not possible. And that is infuriating and totally pointless.”

German-born Auschwitz survivor Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, says her grandson's decision to relocate to Germany was the only practical answer after Brexit. Euronews

His Grandmother, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, 98, is an Auschwitz survivor, who sought refuge in the UK after the war. She believes her grandson’s decision to relocate to the country of her birth is a sensible one, given the circumstances.

She said: “These Brexit people didn't give a thought for anything. As far as we are concerned, this is a totally practical decision.”

