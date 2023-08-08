What is the oldest evidence of the dildo? Who was the trailblazing actress who performed the first on-screen orgasm in a non-pornographic film? Think you know the answers? Prove it.

Today (8 August) marks International Female Orgasm Day - a special occasion to raise awareness for female sexuality and reduce the stigma and taboo surrounding it.

To commemorate the day, we thought we'd put your knowledge to the test and dive into the intriguing world of pleasure, history, and surprising facts.

From ancient phallic artefacts to cinematic breakthroughs, and even unexpected musical climaxes, this quiz will challenge your understanding of the female orgasm like never before.

So prepare to take a mind-blowing ride though time and pop culture, as we explore all things the Big "O".