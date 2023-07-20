Firefighters were called to her Saint-Tropez home due to the star suffering breathing difficulties.

On Wednesday morning, Saint-Tropez’s firefighting service were called to the house of French actor and singer Brigitte Bardot.

The 88-year-old was suffering from breathing difficulties. Her husband, Bernard d'Ormale, told reporters that she “had trouble breathing around 9 am” but that “she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction.”

Bardot, who was a sex symbol of the 50s and 60s, has faced respiratory issues before, being hospitalised in March for several days.

d’Ormale says that his wife had complained of the heat for the past few days. When the firefighters arrived, they gave her oxygen and made sure her blood pressure and heart were fine before leaving.

Bardot herself has added her own perspective in a post on Twitter, saying: “I want to reassure everyone. I'm doing very well. The press caused a scandal with an illness that happened to me in January and which we are making a big mess of today.”