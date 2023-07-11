The French site stopped sales for the Paris and Lyon legs of the star's The Eras Tour shortly after tickets became available.

Plus ça change...

As if Swifties hadn’t already given a name to their pain, Ticketmaster is doubling down when it comes to sheer incompetence.

Fans were left fuming as the French branch of the American ticket sales and distribution company halted ticket pre-sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour dates following issues on the site.

The debacle started today (11 July) after tickets for the Europe and UK legs of the tour went live. To buy tickets, fans had to first register and receive a unique code that granted them access to tickets in the city of their preference. However, fans experienced issues as the site began crashing and sales were nixed.

“Some of you may be having issues with the site this morning – we are working on it and will let you know,” the company wrote on its Twitter page initially.

An hour later, Ticketmaster France confirmed that tickets for the upcoming shows at Paris La Défence Arena, Europe’s largest indoor venue, had been put on hold due to the ongoing issues fans were experiencing and confirmed that it would announce a new on-sale time.

“The Taylor Swift sale […] Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold. We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid.”

The company did not give any further explanation for the suspension.

Paris will host Swift on 9, 10, 11 and 12 May 2024, four concerts marking the start of the European tour.

Ticketmaster France also suspended sales for Swift’s two Lyon concerts, on 2 and 3 June 2024 at the Groupama Stadium, which had been scheduled to begin at 1 pm local time.

Swift recently added dates to the European leg of her ongoing tour, which has experienced unprecedented demand for tickets. Just days after sharing the initial dates, she added 14 more, including a fourth night in Paris and a second night in Lyon.

This isn’t the first time that the Ticketmaster site has fouled up sales for Taylor Swift shows, testing the patience of fans worldwide. The company had major technical issues with its pre-sale of The Eras Tour tickets in November 2022, which resulted in more than two dozen fans filing a lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” Swift wrote in a statement at the time.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

The bad blood continues...