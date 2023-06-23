This week Euronews Culture pays a visit to the home of design duo Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead who aren't afraid to make bold interior statements in their stunning pad

Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead are the interior designers brains behind 2LG Studio. The duo take a holistic approach to making houses into homes and apply that same principle to their own south London abode, where they’ve lived for 7 years.

The pair’s Victorian home was built in 1870 and was updated in the 1970s. They chose to use elements of design from both of those decades, embracing period features at the front of the house, moving into more modernist influenced spaces, complete with nods to the deco revival of the ‘70s as well as the Memphis movement.

Jordan and Russell say, “we gave ourselves creative freedom here to design spaces that made us happy”.

Eclectic design on show in the home's hallway Megan Taylor

That’s applicable to the transformation of the house too, which they say was a deliberately slow process.

“As designers we are often working to tight deadlines, and we wanted this project to have plenty of breathing space to evolve”, they tell Euronews Culture, adding, “it has taken 5 years or so to get the house interior we want. When we moved in the house needed total refurbishment, with rotten sash windows, a leaky roof, and no central heating, so it has been a big project. We have loved designing it, but it has not been without its challenges.”

They’ve managed to push through and overcome any hurdles, using creative solutions and ending up with exactly the home they set out to make.

Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead with their bespoke wallpaper in Coppermaker Square Beth Evans

They haven’t been afraid to spend a long time finding the perfect furniture pieces to complete the space. In the case of their sofa - a key item in any home - they searched through numerous options before deciding to design one themselves.

It was inspired by a trip to Villa Necchi in Milan and they say “the generous proportions and elegant curves which make it feel special.”

The duo chose to design their own sofa after a fruitless hunt for existing pieces Megan Taylor

The house stands out as it’s designed exactly to their taste and, they say, filled with their own passion and unique personal touches.

Russell and Jordan have advice if you’re keen to emulate their stunning style - they say to plump for “colours you love, pieces you have collected, a commitment to following through on an impactful scheme but also a willingness to throw a little of the unexpected into the mix to reveal a something more about yourself.”

Making a statement - a bedroom in Jordan and Russell's home Megan Taylor

They also recommend investing in art and rugs as they’re easy to move and make a big impact. The designers say, “if you’re looking for a rug, go for the biggest you can fit and afford as it will add a layer of luxury and maximise space. With art too, go big and bold.”

Their own home has been the inspiration for several of their projects, including a rental property in Coppermaker Square in East London where they unveiled the results of their collaboration with Custhom studio - a bespoke hand-printed wallpaper as well as in their book ‘Making Living Lovely’. They aim to inspire people to create an impactful place to live - and that’s certainly the case for their property.