The individual is thought to have been sacrificed on a temple site.

Peruvian archaeologists found a pre-Hispanic mummy in a stone tomb on top of a hill on the outskirts of Lima, next to a professional football team training field.

Students from San Marcos University and researchers initially found remains of its hair and a skull in a cotton bundle during excavation.

Archaeologist and manager of the historical and cultural center of the Municipality of Rímac Miguel Aguilar said the mummy was approximately 3,000 years old.

The tomb was found on top of a destroyed U-shaped clay temple, a characteristic of certain pre-Hispanic buildings.

"It most probably belongs to the Manchay culture," said Aguilar. "It is a culture that developed in the valleys of Lima between 1,500 and 1,000 BCE."

The mummy was buried with coca leaves and seashells - leading experts to believe it was part of a ritual sacrifice.

"The person who had been left or offered up (as a sacrifice) in this area happened in the last phase of the construction of this temple," said Aguilar.

Watch the video above to see more of the discovery.