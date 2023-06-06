One of the most celebrated movie characters of all time is set to be immortalised as a bronze statue in London’s Leicester Square...

Leicester Square is considered the UK's home of film.

Since 2020, Heart of London Business Alliance and Westminster City Council have overseen the Scenes in the Square statue trail in the famous Square, which has fast become one of London’s most popular free tourist attractions.

The trail features some of the world’s most beloved film characters and iconic scenes, brought to life in bronze statue form.

Now, Paddington Bear, Mary Poppins, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Potter, Batman and Bugs Bunny are about to welcome a new addition: Indiana Jones.

To coincide with the release of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny (released in cinemas worldwide between 28-30 June), the statue will bring to life the moment Harrison Ford’s intrepid professor of archaeology and adventurer extraordinaire Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr. first donned his trademark fedora in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

In true Indy style, the statue was teased with a mysterious crate labelled ‘PROPERTY OF DR. H JONES,’ mirroring the wooden case containing the Ark of the Covenant from his first cinematic adventure in 1981. His signature whip and fedora mark the spot where the eponymous explorer’s statue will stand.

The Indy statue - unveiling TBD Heart of London Business Alliance

Mark Williams, Director of Destination for Heart of London Business Alliance, stated that they are “beyond thrilled to welcome Indiana Jones to the Scenes in the Square trail, honouring the character’s major part in cinema history since 1981 and cementing Harrison Ford’s status as a movie icon.”

“The dynamic statue trail is a true celebration of entertainment and there are few more worthy inclusions than the legendary Indiana Jones. Taking pride of place on Leicester Square’s bustling north terrace, Indy promises to be a hugely popular addition to the Square that is soon to host its third Indiana Jones premiere, further cementing his legacy in movie history.”

A legacy which has fans hoping that the final chapter in the Indiana Jones saga will live up to its (mostly) stellar reputation. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month, and it’s our sad duty to inform you that while we were thrilled to be at the premiere, Indy aficionados should brace for disappointment. Harrsion Ford, 80, rises to the challenge and just about manages to keep things afloat. However, the film’s script – signed Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, James Mangold and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull scribe David Koepp (red flag), utterly sinks the final act, and with it destroys the hope that Dr. Jones’ swansong would be a fitting one. You can read our full (non-spoiler) review here.

Safe to say that the rankings now go thusly:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) - just because the first half hour is excellent – otherwise, it’s pretty interchangeable ranking-wise with the final spot. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Still, at least we can hope the statue will be pretty. It will be unveiled at some time in late June – date to be confirmed.

The Indiana Jones collection is currently streamable on Disney+. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits European cinemas on 28 & 29 June.