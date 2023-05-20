From Amsterdam to Budapest or Lyon, we tell you where and when to go to enjoy the delights of the best European food festivals.

Spring is back across the continent. It's time to mingle with the crowd to savor the most gourmet culinary festivals, one of the best way to experience European specialities. Here are the 5 European festivals you don't wanna miss.

TASTE OF ANTWERP

If by chance, you are in Belgium this week-end, run to Antwerp where takes place the 15th edition of Antwerp Proeft (Taste of Antwerp).

From star chefs to young talents, more than 30 restaurants will be offering the best of European cuisine from French, Belgian to Dutch and Italian flavors. The city Antwerp is not know for her gastronomy, yet it has several starred chef like Thomas Diepersloot, from 'Fine fleur' restaurant or Dimitri De Koninck from 'Nebo' restaurant and this tasting party is the opportunity to discover their work and much more with indoor and outdoor covered terraces and food stands ( just in case) !

WHEN: 18-21 May

WHERE: The Waagnatie, in the Eilandje district of Antwerp

ROLLING KITCHENS - AMSTERDAM

Still hungry? Head up north this week-end for one of the tastiest food-truck festivals.

As the widely known Brussels Food truck festival will pass this year and be back in 2024, why don't you try the Rolling Kitchens Festival in Amsterdam (Rollende Keukens in Dutch). Dozens of mobile kitchens and food trucks serving a wide range of international cuisines from Mexican tacos to Italian pizza, will pop up in Westergasfabriek and transform the park into a big outdoor restaurant for the 15th edition of the event.

Entrance is free of charge.

WHEN: 17-21 May

WHERE: Amsterdam Westergasfabriek

@Rolling Kitchens food truck festival takes place this week-end in Amsterdam @Rollende Keukens

BUDAPEST GOURMET FESTIVAL

Looking for a culinary adventure? Don’t miss the Budapest Gourmet Festival with more than 100 exhibitors, including 50 restaurateurs, confectioneries, wineries, and beer makers. This popular event is celebrating the Hungarian gastronomic scene with this year a focus on the 'New Generation', represented by young professionals such as János Mizsei, the innovative chef of 'MÁ' restaurant who last year won The Michelin Guide's Young Chef of the Year award. "This year, we will be focusing on the future, as we can already see a new generation of chefs, pastry chefs, baristas and bartenders who, despite their youth, are representing their profession to a very high standard " explains Richárd Nemes, Gourmet's chief organiser.

WHEN: 2-4 June

WHERE: The Millenáris park

The Gourmet festival in Budapest will focus this year on 'New generation' @Gourmet festival

LYON STREET FOOD FESTIVAL

How to talk about European food without mentioning France? The street food revolution is just starting in France and the Lyon Street Food Festival is offering the best of it.

The four-day feast, for its 7th edition, celebrates as well french regional specialties as the most of world cuisine with more than 120 from starred chefs to street artisans from all continents.

In addition, there will be also live music performances, concerts and cultural workshops such as wine tasting, cooking classes, DIY and kids-friendly events.

WHEN: 15-18 June

WHERE: The former Fagor-Brandt factories in the Gerland district

COPENHAGEN COOKING

Copenhagen Cooking is one of the biggest food festivals and one of the places to be in Northern Europe. Each year, at the end of August, chefs, eateries, local producers and foodies join forces to celebrate the city food scene.

More than 100 events happen during the 10 days festival all over the city from culinary workshops to long table dinners, tastings and kitchen shows. Get ready! Sales open on June 15.

WHEN: 18-27 August

WHERE: All over the city