Eurovision 2023 Semi-Final 2: Who are the final 10 acts to qualify?

A good night for Belgium and Albania while Iceland misses out as 10 out of 16 countries qualify for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Thursday night saw the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest take place in Liverpool.

Of the sixteen acts that performed, just ten made it through to Saturday's Grand Final.

Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia will join the ten qualifiers from the first semi-final along with last year's winners Ukraine and 'The Big Five'.

The ‘Big Five’ are the main funders of the competition France, UK, Spain, Germany and Italy who automatically qualify for the final.

Who were the stand out performers of the second Eurovision semi-final?

Armenia's Brunette wowed audiences as she performed her song 'Future Lover' second in the evening's line up. The vocals and staging made for the perfect euro-bop.

'Because of You' from Belgium's Gustaph provided the first feel-good anthem of the night. If only one song was going to get you dancing, this was it.

Austria's 'Who the hell is Edgar?' is one of this year's quirky tracks and certainly got everyone in the Eurovision media centre dancing.

Watch the video above to learn more about what happened in the second semi-final.