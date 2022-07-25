A recap of the biggest Film and TV trailers released at Comic-Con 2022

Comic-Con has ended but left us with lots of exciting cliffhangers and a steady stream of trailers in anticipation of what's heading to our big and small screens soon.

It's been two years since stars, cosplayers and hordes of fans have filled the San Diego Convention Centre because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the spectacular show skipped on this weekend without missing a beat.

From Marvel releases to an upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie, here's a look at some of the biggest releases and surprise trail reveals from Comic-Con 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - a sequel to 'Black Panther', the first comic book film to win a best picture Oscar nomination - was unveiled at the convention.

The teaser pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the main protagonist, King T’Challa in the first film.

Boseman, who died from cancer in 2020, appears on a mural in the trailer.

Returning director Ryan Coogler, who took to the San Diego stage with a colourful troupe of African drummers and dancers, paid an emotional tribute to the first film's star.

“The impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” Coogler said.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on 11 November.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A first look at an upcoming Paramount film adaptation of the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons was unveiled.

Titled, "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves", the movie features a star-studded cast, with the likes of Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Regé-Jean Page.

Directed by the writers of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein), the movie aims to bring the beloved world and playful spirit of the legendary board game to the big screen. It's a reboot of a kind after the last venture back in 2000 was widely deemed to be a critical and commercial failure.

"Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is set to release in March 2023.

Black Adam

A teaser for 'Black Adam' was released by DC Comics, which will be Dwayne Johnson's first ever role in a superhero film.

The movie is intended to be a spin-off from Shazam! (2019) and the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (the maker of Jungle Cruise), 'Black Adam' is set to be released in October 2022.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon Prime unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series adaptation.

The mega-budget series 'The Rings of Power', is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin.

The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on 2 September, with new episodes arriving weekly.

It is said to be the most expensive ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million.

John Wick 4

The exploration of the adventures, harrowing experiences, and exploits of legendary hit man John Wick will return in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

A teaser trailer, featuring a display was shown to fans of the franchise at Comic-Con

Joining Reeves in the franchise’s newest film are Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård and Hiroyuki Sanada.

‘National Treasure: Edge of History

'National Treasure: Edge of History' is a new series coming to Disney+, which is based around the iconic National Treasure film franchise, starring Nicholas Cage.

It will follow Jess, a brilliant and resourceful dreamer in search of answers about her family, as she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past.

The cast includes Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Lyndon Smith

'National Treasure: Edge of History' will be streaming on Disney+ later this year.