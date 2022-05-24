German surfer Sebastian Steudtner has received a Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed in the world.

The record-breaking wave was surfed by the 37-year-old on 29 October 2020 at the Praia do Norte beach in Nazaré, Portugal.

The wave was a humungous 26.2 metres - taking the previous record away from Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa, who surfed a 24.4-metre wave on 8 November 2017.

It's the fifth time the infamous surfing beach has distinguished itself as the stage for the biggest wave in the world.

Praia do Norte beach has optimal characteristics for surfing giant waves due to the geological phenomenon known as the "Nazaré Canyon": a 170 km long and 5 km deep fault in the sea bed that propels the swell from the Atlantic Ocean towards the coast.

Check out the video above to see Sebastian Steudtner's record-breaking surf