A stunning light festival is being held in the town of Brixen, in northern Italy.

The theme of the show centres around the ecological, economic and social aspects of water, and each installation is located in various water locations around the town.

The spectacular art trail takes place every day from 9 pm to midnight from 29 April to 22 May 2022.

Water is life - Light is art

There are 29 light installations in total, designed and created by local and international artists.

More than 20 fountains and other cultural-historical treasures are reinterpreted and highlighted with various works of spectacular light and art.

Under the motto, "Water is life - Light is art", the art trail in Brixen is 3.2km long, and is connected by a blue line which runs through the old town.

Check out the video above for a look at the stunning water light art trail