The Kardashian family has been forced to sit through jurors badmouthing them at the start of a lawsuit brought against them by disgruntled reality star Blac Chyna.

Sisters Kim, Kylie and Khloe, as well as mother Kris Jenner were all seated in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom as the prospective jurors aired their feelings about the famous family.

All the women are defendants in a lawsuit brought by Chyna, brother Rob Kardashian's former fiancée.

"Anything that has to do with their names is just a big no for me," one man said. "I don't think reality TV is good for society."

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is suing the Kardashians, alleging they destroyed her television career, and during jury selection her attorney Lynne Ciani asked dozens of candidates their feelings about the plaintiff and defendants, and the reality shows the case stems from.

Another said, "I sincerely hope none of these people get any wealthier because of this."

One woman said her teenage daughter tried to watch "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" when it first came on, but she put a stop to it.

"I don't think they were the best role models," she said. "I wouldn't let her watch anything involving them."

One panel member couldn't even wait to be asked. Told to give his name, occupation, marital status and hometown shortly after sitting down, he answered then added, "and I just want to say I have a very negative perception of the parties and I'm not sure I could be unbiased."

Jury selection involves rigorous measures to make sure prospective jurors are not prejudiced against or for the litigants involved.

What will happen during the Kardashian/Chyna trial?

Blac Chyna claims the Kardashians ruined her career John Locher/AP

Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday. The Kardashian women are all expected to testify during the trial, and had been expected to attend at least parts of it, but their appearance for jury selection was something of a surprise.

Wearing loose-fitting business suits, they were ushered in by security at the last moment before the jury panel was brought in.

One prospective juror, who has served on other cases, said he didn't like the pampered treatment he felt the defendants were getting.

The family did have supporters in the room too.

"I also am a big fan of the Kardashians," a young man said. "I've been watching it since I was little, so I don't think I could be very fair."

Chyna, a model and influencer, began dating the lone Kardashian brother, Rob, in January 2016, and by the time the year was over they were engaged, had a daughter together and were starring in their own "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" spinoff called "Rob & Chyna," on the E! Network.

A second season was being shot when the two broke up, and the show was scrapped. In 2017, Chyna sued the family for $100 million, saying they had defamed her and illegally interfered with her contracts and business dealings, using their power with producers and executives to drive her out of reality television.

The Kardashians denied any wrongdoing and said in court filings that they had legitimate concerns about Chyna and fears for the safety of their son and brother given the "violence and toxicity" of the relationship.