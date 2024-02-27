Watch highlights from Euronews’ live debate in the European Parliament, where we brought together experts from politics, policy and industry to discuss rolling out renewables, building new smart grids, and hitting net zero by 2050.

Europe is on the road to rapid electrification. In this Euronews debate, we discussed how the new European Parliament and Commission will manage the radical series of rollouts and reforms needed to meet the EU's energy and climate goals.

The task ahead for politicians and administrators after the EU elections in June is clear. They have to achieve a 42.5% share of renewables by 2030, set in motion the recommendation to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, and prepare the way for the EU's ultimate objective of reaching net zero by 2050. The question is how are they going to make it happen?

In a live debate at the European Parliament, Euronews brought together experts from politics, policy and industry to discuss rolling out renewables, building new smart grids, and hitting our emissions reduction goals.

Our guests included Eva Chamizo, director of European affairs at Iberdrola, Dutch MEP Mohamed Chahim, the European Commission's advisor on the green transition and market regulation, Tom Howes, and WindEurope's chief policy officer Pierre Tardieu.

With the European elections on the horizon, we debated whether voters will swing against emissions-reduction policies and the possible implications for the EU's ambitions to electrify with renewables.