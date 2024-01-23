Apple settles €12 million antitrust fine with Russia's government

By Greta Ruffino

A Russian court has ruled that Apple misused its dominant market position through the App Store, resulting in another fine for the tech giant.

Apple has paid a fine of RUB 1.18 billion (about €12.29 million) to Russia after a Moscow-based court found the US tech giant allegedly abused its dominant market position through the app store, Russia's FAS antitrust agency said on Monday.

This followed a November ruling that found Apple had prohibited app developers from informing customers about alternative payment options outside the App Store.

The payment will go straight into the Russian budget, strengthening the Kremlin's funds during a period when President Vladimir Putin's government is gathering resources to back unprecedented defense expenses for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as reported by the Financial Times.

This is not the first time that Apple has paid a fine to Russia. In February 2023, the FAS announced that Apple had paid an €11.1 million fine, alleging the abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market.

Other western tech companies, such as Google, have also paid fines as a result of FAS actions in recent years.

Moreover, western sanctions, triggered by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, prompted numerous tech firms to exit Russia. Companies like Intel, Samsung, and IBM are among those that suspended their business operations there.

In 2022, Apple discontinued the sale of its physical products, soon after the conflict in Ukraine began, but its App Store and certain subscription services are still active. By the end of the same year, Apple gave up its office in central Moscow, though it maintains two legal entities that continue to operate in the country.

Apple has not yet commented publicly on the latest payment.