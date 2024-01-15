Apple offers Chinese customers discounts on iPhone 15s

The price of iPhone 15s is being cut by as much as 5% as competition heats up in China's smartphone market.

Customers in China will be able to save up to 500 yuan (around €65) on iPhones as part of a deal that will last from 18 to 21 January, Apple announced on Monday.

Prices will also be cut on certain Mac models, the iPad, some AirPods and the Apple Watch SE.

The rare discount, linked to February's Lunar New Year celebration, has raised fears about demand for Apple products amongst Chinese consumers.

According to analysts, Apple's latest iPhone 15 sold considerably worse than its predecessor after it was launched in China last year.

On 7 January, experts at Jefferies reported that Apple had experienced a 30% year-on-year decline in iPhone sales.

This decline can partially be explained by the popularity of high-end competitor products sold by local players Xiaomi and Huawei.

The latter weathered a rocky period after the US blocked China’s semiconductor supply.

In 2023, Huawei nonetheless managed to release the Mate 60 series phone, complete with a high-end, homegrown chip.

Apple's declining sales can also be linked to bans on iPhones seen in a growing number of Chinese agencies and state-backed companies.