iPhone users set for payouts from Apple over device slowdown claims

By Greta Ruffino

Payments to eligible iPhone owners have begun following a settlement agreement, even though Apple has not admitted any wrongdoing, while other users continue to await updates

Apple has begun compensating US owners of specific iPhone models amid claims that the devices were intentionally slowed down.

The case includes iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and SE models running iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, as well as the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus on iOS 11.2. Owners of these affected models could receive around €84 per device, with a maximum payout of €450 million.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are displayed after the Apple announcement at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, September 9, 2014 in Cupertino, Calif. Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Eligible US complainants will be receiving payments throughout this month, with some already confirming receipt of compensation, although the US firm has denied any fault.

This isn't the first time the tech giant has faced accusations of wrongdoing.

Apple is facing a separate lawsuit in the UK, with the tech giant accused of deceiving more than 25 million customers regarding allegedly defective batteries. Users are still awaiting updates on the case.

Apple has admitted to slowing down older iPhones with weak batteries, arguing it was to protect the phone's components.

"We have never - and would never - do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades," it said in a statement.

"Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that."

Apple had previously settled a similar case in Arizona for €103 million and another in California for €457 million.