FIFA+ Collect launches new digital collectibles

In collaboration with tech firm Modex, FIFA+ Collect has created a range of collectibles for the 2023 FIFA football Club World Cup.

The men’s FIFA Club World Cup kicks off today in Saudi Arabia and will see seven teams go head-to-head to lift the trophy.

Champion squads Al Ahly FC (CAF), Auckland City FC (OFC), Fluminense FC (CONMEBOL), Club Leon (Concacaf), Urawa Reds (AFC), and Manchester City FC (UEFA), will be participating, along with the Saudi Pro League team, Al Ittihad.

The Club World Cup is different to the standard World Cup as it’s clubs, not nations, that compete.

To mark the event, FIFA+ Collect will drop 100 digital collectibles on the 15 December, and a selection of these items will give owners the opportunity to secure tickets for the World Cup final.

On the 19 December, a second batch of 900 digital collectibles will also be released on the Polygon network and made available on the OpenSea platform.

Items will be inspired by memorable moments from the tournament.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Modex and take the FIFA+ Collect platform to new heights,” FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, said.

“Since launching, the platform has been immensely popular worldwide and fans from all countries now have the opportunity to own a piece of footballing history.”

The agreement brings Modex’s Web3 technology into play, which will drive greater engagement and increase the ways in which fans can participate.

“We’re delighted to have been entrusted with the delivery of FIFA’s digital collectibles. The FIFA Club World Cup promises to be an exciting 10 days and with the release of collectibles that can secure actual FIFA match items and FIFA World Cup 26 final access, there’s an added incentive for fans to participate," Modex CEO, Francesco Abbate, added.

“Digital collectibles increase the ways in which fans can interact with their favourite players, teams, and the game they love, and we’re honoured to support FIFA in realising this goal. This is the first step in a journey to further engage fans with FIFA matches and initiatives.”

Since the announcement that Saudi Arabia was set to host the Club World Cup, the tournament has attracted some controversy.

Critics have pointed to the nation’s poor human rights and environmental record, arguing that sporting clout is being used to sanitise these deeper issues.

Speaking to the BBC in Jeddah, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal rejected this, claiming: “A lot of the people that accuse us of that haven't been to Saudi, or seen what we are doing."