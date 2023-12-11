After the tsunami: Japan’s fishing communities look to the future

The earthquake and tsunami of 2011 hit Japan hard. More than a decade on, Euronews travels to the country’s northeastern Tohoku region to find out how fishing communities are bouncing back.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this episode of Focus, we head to Japan’s Tohoku region to see how fishing communities along the country’s North Pacific coast are moving forward more than a decade since the devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident of 2011.

Despite several challenging years, we find out how the port city of Soma’s fishing industry is working hard to recover, thanks to its young, diverse workforce. We meet local fisherman Masahiro, who explains why the fish from this part of Japan are so special.

“The sea area here is rich in sediment, so you can catch a variety of fish. These fish are quickly landed, so they are fresh and delicious.”

We also talked to Masahiro about his hopes for the future and what he thinks the likely impact of the recent decision to release treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant will be.

Further north, in the picturesque Urato Islands, we discover how the region’s oyster industry has made a dramatic comeback. Wiped out by the 2011 tsunami, we meet oyster farmer Haruo who tells us how support from countries like France was crucial in turning the tide.