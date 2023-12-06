Nissan and Mitsubishi confirm invest plans for Renault EV unit Ampere

By Greta Ruffino

Euronews Business looks at the latest investment plans by Nissan and Mitsubishi for Renault's electric vehicle division, Ampere.

Nissan and Mitsubishi, both longstanding partners of Renault, remain committed to investing in Renault's electric vehicle division, Ampere, as outlined in a presentation by Renault on Wednesday.

The two Japanese automobile manufactures confirmed they would invest respectively up to € 600 million and €200 million in Ampere.

The division was separated from the rest of Renault in November and is set for a public listing next year.

Nissan's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, stated that Nissan will become "a strategic investor" in Ampere. He mentioned the potential application of innovations from the EV unit in software and connectivity to markets beyond Europe.

Nissan is also exploring the possibility of investing in Renault's circular economy initiatives.

One of Ampere's main focuses is addressing the paramount challenges in the automotive industry's transformation: zero-emission technology and software advancement.