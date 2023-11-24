Nissan invests over €1 billion in its UK electric cars

Nissan's £1.12 billion investment in its northeast England factory heralds a shift to electric vehicles, boosting the British economy and signalling a pivotal moment in the nation's automotive industry.

Nissan has committed a staggering £1.12 billion (€1.29 billion) to revamp its manufacturing facility in northeast England, signalling a pivotal shift towards electric vehicle (EV) production.

The investment aims to propel the British government's efforts to rejuvenate the nation's economic landscape.

Nissan's Sunderland plant, which currently employs 6,000 workers and produces the popular Qashqai and Juke crossover vehicles, will undergo a transformative upgrade to accommodate the creation of electric successors to these models.

'Massive vote of confidence' for UK

The considerable financial injection will not only facilitate the manufacturing of these EVs but also contribute to broader infrastructure initiatives and the establishment of a new gigafactory at the site, according to a government press release.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lauded Nissan's commitment, stating, "Nissan’s investment is a massive vote of confidence in the UK's automotive industry," an industry that annually contributes £71 billion to the economy.

The Qashqai, currently the second most popular vehicle in the UK this year, and the Juke, ranking seventh, further solidify the significance of this strategic move.

What does Nissan stand to gain?

Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida emphasised the pivotal role of electric vehicles in achieving carbon neutrality, declaring, "With electric versions of our core European models on the way, we are accelerating towards a new era for Nissan, for industry, and for our customers."

This investment aligns with Nissan Motor Co.'s ambitious goal to electrify its entire passenger car line-up in Europe by 2030, mirroring the broader industry trend of automakers transitioning towards EV production.

This commitment comes as the UK government, led by Sunak, extends the deadline to end the sale of new gas and diesel cars by five years.

Nissan among many other car investors

Nissan is not alone in its pursuit of an electric future on British soil. BMW has earmarked £600 million for its Mini factory in Oxford to commence EV production by 2026.

Tata Sons, the owner of Jaguar Land Rover, is investing £4 billion in a UK-based EV battery factory expected to produce forty gigawatt hours of battery cells annually, catering to half of the UK's electric vehicle battery needs.

Stellantis, the parent company of Vauxhall, is also making strides by injecting £100 million into north-western England to manufacture electric vans and cars.

Nissan's monumental investment marks a pivotal moment not only for the automaker but for the British automotive industry, positioning the nation at the forefront of the electric revolution.