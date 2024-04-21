Official election campaign underway in Hungary

By Euronews with Gabor Tanacs

The campaign season in Hungary began on Saturday, allowing candidates to begin collecting voters. Both municipal and European Parliament elections are set to take place on June 9th concurrently, a decision made by the Fidesz party to reduce expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

EU election campaigning in Hungary kicked off on Saturday, allowing candidates to begin reaching out to voters. Both municipal and European Parliament elections are to be held for June 9th, consolidated by the Fidesz party to reduce expenses.

Election experts note that the opposition faces limited means for promoting their campaign due to extensive media control by the current government.

Hungarian Prime Minister and Chairman of Fidesz party Viktor Orban addresses a rally launching the campaign of the party for the European Parliamentary and the local elections Szilard Koszticsak/MTI - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund

Zoltán Tóth, an election expert, highlighted the ownership of campaign infrastructure by businesses aligned with Fidesz, making traditional media and billboards inaccessible to the opposition. However, he mentioned that electronic media, particularly social platforms, theoretically remain open, although government spending on advertising can influence this space.

Internationally, efforts are underway to ensure ethical conduct in the European Parliament elections, given concerns in certain Member States.

Tóth expressed disappointment that no Hungarian parties have signed an ethics code endorsed by parties from 12 countries. He also criticised the centralisation of election judgments by the Hungarian Supreme Court, raising doubts about the restoration of the rule of law in Hungary.

Tóth observed a trend towards online campaigning, driven by older generations adapting to internet use influenced by younger family members.

Watch the full report above.