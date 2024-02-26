Britain's Royal Mint honours George Michael with collectible coins

By Euronews with agencies

He was one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, now the late British singer-songwriter, George Michael, is being honoured with three collectible coins.

Produced by the Royal Mint as part of its Music Legends series, they feature Michael wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses and cross-shaped earrings worn in the video for his 1987 hit single, Faith.

Officially approved by his estate, it is the latest in a series of releases recognising stars including David Bowie, Elton John and the band Queen.

In a statement, George Michael Entertainment said that on behalf of the star, they were deeply honoured by the Royal Mint’s tribute to him.

“He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way," it said.