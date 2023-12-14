By Euronews with agencies

This latest Russian attack comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with EU leaders in Brussels to discuss accession to the bloc and financial aid.

Ukraine said on Thursday that at least one civilian died and 11 others were injured in an overnight Russian strike on the southern Odesa region.

Three children were among those injured.

The Ukrainian military said it had intercepted 41 out of 42 explosive drones launched by Moscow, with falling debris causing damage in the region.

State emergency services said 11 buildings were damaged in a fire caused by the strike.

EU leaders will be discussing the possibility of Kyiv starting EU membership talks and whether the bloc will allocate Ukraine a further €50 billion in financial aid.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to block both decisions.

Some observers claim he wants the EU to unblock funds for Hungary it has frozen over rule of law concerns.