Qatar says Israel and Hamas agree to two-day truce extension

By Euronews

Hamas confirms an agreement with the Qatari and Egyptian brothers to extend the temporary humanitarian truce for a further two days under the same conditions as the previous truce.

A spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry says Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend truce for two more days.

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed on Monday that the truce with Israel in Gaza, due to expire on Tuesday morning, would be extended until Thursday 07:00 am after announcing that it was "working on a new list of hostages" to be freed.

In a press release, the Palestinian Islamist movement announced "an agreement with the Qatari and Egyptian brothers to extend the temporary humanitarian truce for a further two days under the same conditions as the previous truce."

Our journalists are working on this story and will update as soon as more information becomes available.