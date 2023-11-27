EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Breaking news. Qatar says Israel and Hamas agree to two-day truce extension

Qatar says Israel and Hamas agree to two-day truce extension
Copyright Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Hamas confirms an agreement with the Qatari and Egyptian brothers to extend the temporary humanitarian truce for a further two days under the same conditions as the previous truce.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry says Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend truce for two more days.

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed on Monday that the truce with Israel in Gaza, due to expire on Tuesday morning, would be extended until Thursday 07:00 am after announcing that it was "working on a new list of hostages" to be freed.

In a press release, the Palestinian Islamist movement announced "an agreement with the Qatari and Egyptian brothers to extend the temporary humanitarian truce for a further two days under the same conditions as the previous truce."

Our journalists are working on this story and will update as soon as more information becomes available.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Israel 'stealing organs' from bodies in Gaza, alleges human rights group

Hamas offered 'option' to extend truce, says Israel

Israel-Hamas war: Pictures of the week

Israel The Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war