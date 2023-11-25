EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Hamas delays release of second group of Israeli hostages
By Euronews
Hamas says that until Israel complies with the terms of the cease-fire it will not release the 14 hostages.

The delay will continue "until Israel commits to allowing aid trucks to enter northern Gaza," Hamas's armed wing said.

Earlier Hamas had said 14 hostages had been handed over to the Red Crescent, although there had been no official confirmation from Israel. 

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.

