Ukraine war: Explosions heard in Kyiv centre as Ukraine shoots down Russian drones

The latest developments from the Ukraine war.

Two explosions heard in Kyiv centre

Two loud explosions have been heardin the centre of Kyiv shortly before air alert sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital, regularly targeted by Russian missiles.

"According to preliminary information, air defence worked against ballistic weapons. Alert continues, stay in shelters," city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

“No casualties have been reported so far,” he added.

AFP journalists saw two lines of white smoke in the sky, probably left by two Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence missiles, just before the two explosions.

Air warning sirens then sounded in the capital, last hit at the end of September by Russian strikes.

Last winter, systematic strikes on Ukraine's energy system regularly left thousands of homes without heat.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had deployed new air defence systems supplied by its Western allies, in anticipation of a new wave of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Ukraine says it shot down 19 of 31 drones launched by Russia overnight

Ukraine has announced it has shot down about two-thirds of 31 attack drones launched overnight, mainly at frontline areas, by Moscow, which also targeted the capital Kiev in the morning.

"Nineteen Shahed-136/131 attack drones were destroyed. The Russian occupiers sent most of the attack drones to the frontline areas," the Air Force said, adding that Russia had also used several missiles.