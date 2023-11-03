Ukraine war: Russia launches biggest drone attack in weeks

By Euronews

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports on the latest situation in Ukraine as Russia launches its biggest drone attack in weeks.

Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine for weeks early on Friday, in what could be the beginning of the second winter strike campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Russia hit critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine with 38 drones destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv.

In Lviv, an infrastructure facility was hit five times. And Odesa’s regional governor reported a strike on an infrastructure facility in the southern region.

Watch Sasha Vakulina's report in the video player above to learn more.