Israel-Hamas War maps: One week of Israeli ground offensive

Fighting continues behind the Israeli forward line of advance in the central Gaza Strip and along the north western Gazan coast.

One week into the ground operation and Israeli forces have advanced to the coast in the central Gaza Strip. But there is a big difference between ‘clearing‘ and ‘controlling’ operations, says the Institute for the Study of War in its latest assessment.

Palestinian sources say Israeli troops have reached the Gaza Strip’s coastal roadway northwest of Al Zahra.

