Ukraine war in maps: Kyiv prepares to protect its energy grid ahead of winter

Euronews correspondant Sasha Vakulina
Euronews correspondant Sasha Vakulina Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Euronews correspondant Sasha Vakulina reports on the latest situation in Ukraine as Kyiv prepares to protect its energy grid from Russian airstrikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv's forces are preparing to counter a possible Russian strike campaign against the country’s energy infrastructure.

Last winter, Russian forces fired more than 1,200 missiles and drones at Ukrainian power plants, according to Ukrainian state-owned grid operator, Ukrenergo.

The strikes impacted almost half of Ukraine’s energy capacity.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have conducted a campaign against Russian military infrastructure, headquarters, and logistics routes in Crimea, in order, to degrade the Russian military’s ability to use the region for its operations in southern Ukraine.

