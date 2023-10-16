Reports of difficulties in Russian advance near Avdiivka

By Sasha Vakulina

Ukrainian General Staff report forces repelled more than 15 Russian assaults near Avdiivka, as well as northwest and southwest of the settlement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be trying to temper expectations of significant Russian advances around Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

The Institute for the Study of War says that Russian milbloggers, who initially reported major but unverifiable claims of Russian advances over 10km, are likely exaggerating the degree of Russian successes near Avdiivka during initial offensive operations.

Some have since acknowledged difficulties in the Russian advance near Avdiivka and even noted that Russian forces have slowed down the pace of offensive operations around the settlement

