Ukrainian forces reported to be continuing offensive in direction of Melitopol

Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the western Zaporizhzhia region
By Sasha Vakulina
The Institute for the Study of War states the tactical situation in Verbove remains unclear as Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the western Zaporizhzhia region.

The general leading Ukraine’s counteroffensive along the southern front line, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, has  promised ‘good news’ from the front.

A Kremlin-affiliated milblogger has claimed that Ukrainian forces have reached the northern outskirts of Novoprokopivka, 13km south of Orikhiv. 

Watch Sasha Vakulina's full report in the video player above.

