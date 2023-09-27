By Sasha Vakulina

The Institute for the Study of War states the tactical situation in Verbove remains unclear as Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the western Zaporizhzhia region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The general leading Ukraine’s counteroffensive along the southern front line, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, has promised ‘good news’ from the front.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War says the tactical situation in Verbove remains unclear as Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the western Zaporizhzhia region.

A Kremlin-affiliated milblogger has claimed that Ukrainian forces have reached the northern outskirts of Novoprokopivka, 13km south of Orikhiv.

Watch Sasha Vakulina's full report in the video player above.