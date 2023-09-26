EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Ukraine continues counteroffensive in Western Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian counteroffensive continues
By Sasha Vakulina
The Ukrainian General Staff reports the loss of Russian manpower and equipment and depleting Russian forces along the entire front line.

The Ukrainian General Staff reports that forces continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction in western Zaporizhzhia region and offensive assaults in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses on Russian manpower and equipment and depleting Russian forces along the entire front line.

Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Captain Ilya Yevlash says Ukrainian forces have liberated an additional two kilometres of territory in the Bakhmut direction.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence claims that elements of the Russian Southern Grouping of Forces have repelled Ukrainian attacks near Mayorske some 20 kilometres south of Bakhmut.

Watch Sasha Vakulina's full report in the video player above.

