Watch: Thousands of climate protestors take to the streets of New York

Demonstrators flooded the streets of midtown Manhattan in New York on Sunday for the March to End Fossil Fuels, calling on President Biden to take action to phase out oil and gas while addressing environmental injustice.

The rally kicked off Climate Week and takes place as world leaders gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, three days ahead of the UN’s Climate Ambition Summit.

Organisers estimated 75,000 people took part in Sunday’s march.

The mass demonstration is part of a global wave of mobilisations focused on ending the era of fossil fuel reliance.