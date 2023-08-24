EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
California biker bar shooting kills at least four people, including gunman

Scene of California biker bar shooting
By Philip Andrew Churm with AP
At least four people have been killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar.

It happened on Wednesday evening at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

The attacker was a former police officer who opened fire during an argument with his wife.

He was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

Another six people were taken to hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds.

Rows of motorcycles and bikes were parked on the gravel entrance of the bar hours before the shooting

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene Wednesday evening.

There have been more than 640 mass shootings in the United States this year alone.

