Israelis return to Germany amid country's rise of the far right

After President Netanyahu's re-election, many Israelis have decided to try to obtain Germany citizenship, but not all have received a warm welcome back to the country.

Israeli author Tomer Dotan-Dreyfus is one of a growing number of people from his country making Germany home. He left Israel in 2011 over his disagreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s politics.

Now, Tomar says Netanyahu’s re-election and judicial reforms that have led to massive protests are making Israelis consider following his lead.

Israeli author Tomer Dotan-Dreyfus. Euronews

But life might not be that easy for Israeli immigrants in Germany, as the far-right Alternative fur Deutschland- or AfD party - is currently seeing record-high numbers in the poll.

