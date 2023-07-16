By Euronews with agencies

According to a report in the New York Times, Ukraine is rethinking its strategy after losing some 20% of its weapons early in its counteroffensive.

The New York Times is reporting that around 20% of Ukraine’s armament and vehicles sent to the frontlines was damaged or destroyed in the first weeks of the counteroffensive.

It says this has forced Ukraine to rethink its strategy and slow down a little which resulted in fewer losses in the following weeks.

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the president of South Korea to Kyiv on Saturday, he emphasised the importance of foreign aid, saying Ukrainian officials had held talks with some 20 countries in the first two weeks of July.

"Now, when the speed of ending the war directly depends on global support for Ukraine, we are doing everything possible to ensure that such support is as intensive and meaningful as possible," he said.

Seoul, which is the world’s ninth-largest arms exporter, has a long-standing policy to not supply lethal weapons to active conflict zones.

But its president, Yoon Suk-Yeol, during the meeting pledged to increase his country’s humanitarian and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine, including materials such as helmets and bullet-proof vests.

It is believed that aid to Ukraine will be discussed at the G20 summit in India in September.

New Delhi, which has remained neutral in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, says the forum is a platform for financial discussions, not for security-related ones, adding that it was "not designed" to help make peace between the warring sides.