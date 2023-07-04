Zelenskyy admits 'difficult week' for Ukrainian counteroffensive

Having slowed the Ukrainian advance, Russia has then attempted to strike Ukrainian armoured vehicles with one-way attack, uncrewed aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and artillery.

Ukraine says its troops have regained more ground along eastern and southern fronts in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as progress in a “difficult” week for Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The UK Defence ministry says in recent weeks, Russia has prioritised and refined tactics aimed at slowing the Ukrainian armoured counteroffensive operations in southern Ukraine.

The core of this approach has been Russia’s very heavy use of anti-tank mines. In some areas the density of its minefields indicate that it has likely used many more mines than laid down in its military doctrine.

