Ukraine in pictures: An African peace plan, protests in Europe and Putin in public

A woman waves a Ukrainian flag as she attends a protest against the war in Ukraine held in Berlin.
By Euronews

The best of the week's pictures from the war in Ukraine

As Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian positions in Ukraine continues to ramp up – albeit with a tough information blackout imposed by the Ukrainian military to avoid compromising plans – a delegation of African leaders arrived in Kyiv to offer up a peace proposal of sorts.

Led by South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, the delegation were shown a mass grave site in the town of Bucha, and met with a barrage of Russian missiles intercepted near the capital. Meanwhile, in St Petersburg, Vladimir Putin appeared in public, explaining on stage why he considers Volodymyr Zelensky a "Nazi" and not a "real Jew".

Here are some of the best pictures from this week's events.

