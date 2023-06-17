By Euronews

The best of the week's pictures from the war in Ukraine

As Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian positions in Ukraine continues to ramp up – albeit with a tough information blackout imposed by the Ukrainian military to avoid compromising plans – a delegation of African leaders arrived in Kyiv to offer up a peace proposal of sorts.

Led by South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, the delegation were shown a mass grave site in the town of Bucha, and met with a barrage of Russian missiles intercepted near the capital. Meanwhile, in St Petersburg, Vladimir Putin appeared in public, explaining on stage why he considers Volodymyr Zelensky a "Nazi" and not a "real Jew".

Here are some of the best pictures from this week's events.