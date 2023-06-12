Ukraine claims to have regained villages taken by Russia

Kyiv insists it has regained several villages in the Donetsk region previously occupied by Russian forces but warns there will be no quick solution

Ukraine says it has recaptured more areas occupied by Russia in the east of the country. It is one of several small successes in stepped-up counteroffensive operations against Moscow's more than 15-month invasion of Ukraine.

Images appear to show marines in control of the Donetsk village of Storozhove after a long battle with Russian forces in which dozens of Russian soldiers were reportedly taken prisoner.

A Ukrainian marine known as "Doc" explained: "In the beginning the enemy resisted and tried to push us back with its artillery but we managed to take the initiative into our hands and slowly, house to house, we started to liberate the village."

Images releases by the 8th Jaeger Brigade Service show Ukrainian troops entering a number of villages, including in Blahdatne and Neskuchne. At the same time, Kyiv said the town of Makarivka had also been liberated.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine's flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov and she predicted the liberation of “all Ukrainian land” would be the final outcome.

Ukraine has recently launched operations in several places in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia but with Russian positions well-defended, Ukraine and its western allies have cautioned against any expectations of a quick victory.