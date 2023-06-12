By Euronews

Despite their small size, experts say capturing these villages is an incursion into the first line of Russian defences and could allow Ukrainian forces to try a deeper thrust into occupied areas.

Ukrainian forces conducted successful counteroffensive operations in at least three areas along the eastern front and made territorial gains over the weekend, confirmed the US think tank, the Institute for the Study of War.

Ukrainian and Russian forces continued limited ground attacks around Bakhmut while Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces launched attacks near Klishchiivka, seven kilometres southwest of Bakhmut.

But invading intelligence units insist they are attempting to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near the village.

While in the south of the country, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar reported that Ukraine's military advanced 300 to 1,500 metres in southern Ukraine.

