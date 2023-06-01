By Euronews

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina reports with the lastest updates from Ukraine.

Russia's military has likely ordered Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces to begin offensive operations in Ukraine following the withdrawal of Wagner Group forces from Bakhmut, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Kadyrov claimed that Chechen forces received a new order and assumed responsibility over the Donetsk region frontline. He added that Chechen forces “Akhmat” transferred to the Mariinka direction southwest of Donetsk City.

Kadyrov added that there are around 7,000 Chechen personnel in Ukraine.

Chechnya's regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov arrives to attend a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia, in Moscow, 30 September 2022 Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik

The ISW says if these claims are close to accurate his forces will not be able to mount multiple significant offensive operations successfully.

The claimed return of Chechen forces to offensive operations would break Kadyrov’s fighters from a nearly yearlong hiatus from participating in high-intensity combat operations.

Watch Sasha Vakulina's full video report in the player above