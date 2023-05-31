Sudan's latest ceasefire fails to hold despite truce extension

By Euronews with AFP

The latest ceasefire in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces fails to hold as fighting flared in the capital on Tuesday despite the truce being extended.

The latest violence comes despite the latest ceasefire pledges of the two warring generals, meant to allow desperately needed aid to reach besieged civilians.

US and Saudi mediators said late Monday the army and the paramilitary RSF had agreed to extend by five days the humanitarian truce they frequently violated over the past week.

Since the announcement, residents reported "clashes with various kinds of weapons in southern Khartoum", and fighting in Nyala, South Darfur's state capital.

"The army is ready to fight until victory," army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared during a visit to troops in the capital Khartoum.

It was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that mediators brokered the truce between Burhan and his rival, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The mediators admitted the truce had been "imperfectly observed" but said the extension "will permit further humanitarian efforts".

The RSF said they will "exercise their right to defend themselves" and accused the army of violating the truce.

The war has killed more than 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The United Nations says more than a million people have been internally displaced and nearly 350,000 have fled abroad, including over 170,000 to Egypt.

"Looting and robbery have become commonplace in Khartoum, with some areas being entirely stripped of possessions," Ahmed Omer from the Norwegian Refugee Council said.